Devers went 2-for-5 in Thursday's 7-1 over Baltimore.
It was the fourth consecutive game in which Devers hit safely and the fourth time in the last six he's posted multiple knocks. During that six-game run, the third baseman is 11-for-27 (.407) with three doubles, one home run and four RBI. Prior to this, he batted just .174 through 18 games.
