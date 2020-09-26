Devers entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter, played third base and went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in an 8-7 loss to the Braves.

Devers also committed his 14th error of the season, giving him an .887 fielding percentage. He's recovered from a slow start produce a strong overall offensive season, but Devers has regressed in the field. Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told Ian Browne of MLB.com that Devers has the tools in the field but has mental lapses. Bobby Dalbec started Friday's game at third base and is considered above-average defensively at the hot corner, better than Devers.