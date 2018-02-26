Devers is slated to hit in the middle of Boston's batting order, Jordan Shusterman of MLB.com reports.

Although Devers is just a 21-year-old third baseman, he's expected to bat near the middle of the lineup during the 2018 season. He teed off on left-handers last season, hitting .400 in 50 at-bats, so it seems unlikely that he'll yield too many starts to Eduardo Nunez against lefties. Devers slashed an impressive .284/.338/.482 in 2017 and will look to build on that performance during his second season in the major leagues.