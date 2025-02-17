Devers said Monday that he views himself as a third baseman and would be unwilling to serve as a designated hitter in 2025, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. "Third base is my position. I don't know what [the team's] plans are. I made it clear my desires and whatever happens, we'll see," Devers said through an interpreter.

Devers has made 942 of his 951 career MLB starts at third base, but his poor defense at the hot corner had already called into question his long-term future at the position, and the Red Sox's signing of Alex Bregman last week has only further fueled the notion that Boston is looking to move Devers off third base. Manager Alex Cora has yet to make any formal pronouncements about the makeup of the Boston infield for 2025, as the possibility exists that Bregman could be used at second base to keep Devers at his normal position. However, prospect Kristian Campbell has worked out exclusively at the keystone so far during camp and could eventually settle in as a full-time regular at the position whenever Boston deems him big-league ready. Whether he stays at third base or is eventually asked to move to DH or first base, Devers should retain a spot in the heart of the Red Sox lineup, coming off a 2024 season in which he hit. 272 with 28 home runs, 83 RBI and 87 runs over 138 games.