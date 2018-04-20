Devers went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Angels.

Like many hitters in Boston's lineup, Devers exploded against Angels' pitching, going 7-for-14 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI during the three-game set. He's moved to the top of the team with 17 RBI and has not experienced any drop off his second time around the league after making a splash as a rookie in 2017.