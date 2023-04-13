site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-rafael-devers-getting-a-day-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Getting a day off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Devers is absent from the Red Sox' lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
It's a routine day off for Devers with Tampa Bay throwing left-hander Jeffrey Springs. Bobby Dalbec will be at the hot corner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read