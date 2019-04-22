Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Giving team meager production
Devers went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Rays.
Devers began the season as the No. 3 hitter but has been dropped to sixth while giving the Red Sox very little. The third baseman has just three RBI and a .685 OPS over 22 games while the Red Sox rank 27th with a 0.4 WAR at the position. It will be interesting to see if manager Alex Cora gives top prospect Michael Chavis, who was called up Friday to help fill a void at second base, some playing time at third.
