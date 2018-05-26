Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to bench Saturday

Devers is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

He will head to the bench with a tough lefty in Sean Newcomb due up for Atlanta. The 21-year-old Devers has been slumping of late and is batting just .213/.245/.404 against left-handed pitching this season. We could see Devers sit more against southpaws, or perhaps platoon outright with Eduardo Nunez, now that Dustin Pedroia's back on the active roster.