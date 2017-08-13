Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to bench Sunday
Devers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Despite going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Saturday's contest, Devers will head to the bench for a day off. Eduardo Nunez will take over at third base for the series finale, giving Brock Holt a chance to start at the keystone.
