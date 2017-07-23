Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to big leagues
Devers was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
The Red Sox's top prospect advanced to Triple-A just over a week ago, but the team's management apparently liked what they saw enough to send him straight to Boston. Devers had an OPS north of .940 in both Double-A and Triple-A this season, although his defense still leaves a bit to be desired. He's expected to join the team in Seattle on Monday, although he isn't expected to slot into the starting lineup until Tuesday. Devers should settle in as the primary third baseman for Boston moving forward. No corresponding move has been made yet.
More News
