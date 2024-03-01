Devers went 2-for-3 with a homer and one RBI, scoring twice in Boston's 5-2 win against Detroit on Thursday.

The third baseman remains a linchpin in Boston's retooled lineup and certainly appears to be regular-season ready averaging .429 to begin spring training. Devers won't have much name-brand support in the order besides Trevor Story, but it's hard to imagine the slugger not getting close to his 2023 numbers where he tallied 33 homers and 100 RBI.