Devers went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 14-4 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

Devers hit an RBI single in the third inning before stealing second and coming around to score later in the frame. He then chased Gerrit Cole in the fifth with his 26th career home run against the Yankees. The steal was just his second of the season, but the 27-year-old has slashed a fantastic .287/.373/.570 with 19 home runs, 53 RBI and 54 runs scored over 332 plate appearances.