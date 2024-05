Devers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals.

Devers' sixth-inning blast gives him nine on the season and marked his fifth consecutive game with a home run, tying a Red Sox record in the process. After a slow start to the season, Devers has caught fire lately, hitting safely in 21 of his last 23 games while batting .337 with seven homers, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored.