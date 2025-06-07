Devers went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.

Devers brought the Red Sox a bit closer with a two-run shot in the seventh inning, but that's where an attempted comeback from an early 7-0 deficit ended. For Devers, the homer was his first in 13 games and extended a hit streak to five games. He was one of the hottest hitters in MLB for much of May, but the designated entered Friday's contest with a .195 average (8-for-41) over the previous 11 games. Devers has 13 home runs and 56 RBI through 65 games.