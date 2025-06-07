Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Devers went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.
Devers brought the Red Sox a bit closer with a two-run shot in the seventh inning, but that's where an attempted comeback from an early 7-0 deficit ended. For Devers, the homer was his first in 13 games and extended a hit streak to five games. He was one of the hottest hitters in MLB for much of May, but the designated entered Friday's contest with a .195 average (8-for-41) over the previous 11 games. Devers has 13 home runs and 56 RBI through 65 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Continues to rack up RBI in May•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Career-high eight RBI in rout•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes deep in win•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Crushes grand slam in loss•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Belts first walk-off homer•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits game-winning homer Sunday•