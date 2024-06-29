Devers went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Padres.

The third baseman took Wandy Peralta deep in the sixth inning for Boston's final run of the night. Devers has homered in three straight games, and over the last 14 he's batting .321 (17-for-53) with four long balls, 11 RBI and 13 runs.