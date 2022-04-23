Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win Friday in Tampa Bay.
Devers homered to leadoff the third inning against Corey Kluber. The third baseman has reached base safely in 13 of the first 14 games this season and has seven extra-base hits. The 25-year-old hit 30 home runs and drove in over 100 in each of the last two full seasons and was on pace to reach those milestones in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. While it's still very early in this season, he's on track for a third 30-homer, 100-RBI campaign.