Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Devers (shoulder) is feeling better and he's optimistic the third baseman will return to the lineup Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers is sitting out a second straight game Saturday with left shoulder soreness, but he was able to take some swings in the batting cage pregame and is trending in the right direction. Pablo Reyes is filling in at third base for Devers in Saturday's contest versus the Mariners.