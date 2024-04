Manager Alex Cora said Devers (knee) will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter in Wednesday's contest versus the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers was removed from Tuesday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland due to left knee soreness, but he's feeling better than expected a day later and will be available Wednesday in a non-defensive role. He should be ready to return to third base in a day or two.