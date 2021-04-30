site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Knocks in Boston's only run
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Devers went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a strikeout in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Texas.
Devers' RBI double brought home Alex Verdugo and tied the score at one but Boston pitchers went on to allow two runs in the bottom of the inning. The third baseman is now slashing .292/.366/.562.
