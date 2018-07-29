Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Leaves with lower-body injury

Devers left Saturday's game against the Twins with an apparent lower-body injury, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Silverman said Devers appeared to hop approaching third base, so it could be a hammy, knee or quad injury. He apparently would have scored easily on the play, but had to pull up at third base. Brock Holt replaced him as a pinch runner. His status will be updated when the team provides an official diagnosis.