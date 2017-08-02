Devers will play third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Indians, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

After getting his big-league career off to a 12-for-24 start through seven starts, Devers will be rewarded with his highest placement in the Red Sox lineup to date, as Jackie Bradley moves down to the ninth spot to accommodate the rookie's climb up the batting order. Devers won't be able to sustain his current level of performance, but so long as he remains reasonably productive, he'll likely remain locked into the heart of the Boston lineup.