Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Game 1 lineup Saturday

Devers is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers will head to the bench after going 0-for-5 with a walk and one RBI during Friday's victory. In his place, Eduardo Nunez will man third base and bat seventh. Look for Devers to rejoin the starting lineup in Game 2.

