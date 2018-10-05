Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Game 1 lineup vs. Yankees
Devers is out of the lineup against the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Devers will head to the bench with left-hander J.A. Happ on the mound for New York. In his absence, Eduardo Nunez will man third base and bat sixth.
