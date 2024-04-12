Devers (shoulder) is not likely to return to the Red Sox's lineup Friday against the Angles, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Devers was held out of Thursday's game against Baltimore with soreness in his shoulder. The team is hoping he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though it appears likely that he'll miss his second consecutive game Friday. Pablo Reyes started in Devers' place at the hot corner Thursday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Still battling shoulder soreness•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Returns to action•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Back in action Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hopeful of Sunday return•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Scratched from lineup Friday•