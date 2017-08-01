Devers went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI during Monday's win over Cleveland.

The rookie is now 10-for-24 with a 1.231 OPS through the first six games of his career. Devers is worth a look in the majority of fantasy settings, but expectations should probably remain in check. There are likely to be peaks and valleys at the dish moving forward.

