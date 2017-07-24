Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially moved to active roster
The Red Sox selected Devers' contract from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski indicated after Sunday's game against the Angels that Devers would receive his long-awaited promotion to the big leagues, but the organization didn't make it official until Monday. Manager John Farrell has yet to reveal his lineup for the series opener with the Mariners, but it may not be until Tuesday before Devers actually makes his MLB debut, as a left-hander (James Paxton) is starting for Seattle on Monday. In any event, it's expected that the 19-year-old will see the larger share of starts at third base while he remains with the big club, as he'll likely assume the strong side of a platoon with Deven Marrero. After dominating at Double-A Portland earlier this season to earn a promotion to Triple-A, Devers didn't see his production slow down during his brief stay with Pawtucket, batting .400/.447/.600 in 38 plate appearances. It would be unwise to count on him to immediately thrive in his first trip to the majors, but Devers' polished, well-rounded skill set make him a worthwhile speculative pickup in the event he surpasses expectations.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Makes splash in Triple-A debut•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Elevated to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Playing time at Pawtucket opens up•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Back in action at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Nursing sore knee•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...