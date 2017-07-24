The Red Sox selected Devers' contract from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski indicated after Sunday's game against the Angels that Devers would receive his long-awaited promotion to the big leagues, but the organization didn't make it official until Monday. Manager John Farrell has yet to reveal his lineup for the series opener with the Mariners, but Devers may not actually make his MLB debut until Tuesday, as left-hander James Paxton is starting for Seattle on Monday. In any event, it's expected that the 19-year-old will see the larger share of starts at third base while he remains with the big club, as he'll likely assume the strong side of a platoon with Deven Marrero. After dominating at Double-A Portland earlier this season to earn a promotion to Triple-A, Devers didn't see his production slow down during his brief stay with Pawtucket, batting .400/.447/.600 in 38 plate appearances. It would be unwise to count on him immediately thriving in his first trip to the majors, but Devers' polished, well-rounded skill set makes him a worthwhile speculative pickup in the event he surpasses expectations.