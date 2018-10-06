Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out against righty in Game 2
Devers remains out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday against righty Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees.
It was expected that Devers would sit against southpaw J.A. Happ in Game 1, but to see him sit against Tanaka is something of a surprise. Eduardo Nunez keeps his place at third base, due presumably to his greater defensive ability. The Red Sox evidently don't feel that Devers' .240/.298/.433 line at the plate is enough to overcome his deficiencies on the other side of the ball, so he could well be relegated to a bench role for the rest of the playoffs.
