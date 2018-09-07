Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out of Friday's lineup

Devers is not in the lineup against Houston on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Devers will take a seat after going 1-for-3 during Wednesday's victory over Atlanta, which marked his first start since Aug. 15 after being activated from the DL earlier this week. He's expected to split time at third base with Eduardo Nunez moving forward. Nunez will man the hot corner and bat seventh during Friday's series opener.