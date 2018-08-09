Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out of lineup Thursday
Devers will not play in Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers, who had been sidelined by a hamstring injury, had a triumphant return from the disabled list Wednesday when he doubled and homered in four at-bats. The decision to hold him out Thursday appears to be a cautionary one.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes yard in return from DL•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Activated and starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be activated Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Close to return•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: To begin rehab stint Monday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains on pace for quick return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...