Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out of lineup Thursday

Devers will not play in Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers, who had been sidelined by a hamstring injury, had a triumphant return from the disabled list Wednesday when he doubled and homered in four at-bats. The decision to hold him out Thursday appears to be a cautionary one.

