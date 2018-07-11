Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out of lineup Wednesday

Devers will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale against the Rangers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers has gone 2-for-14 with one RBI and four walks in his last four starts. In his place, Eduardo Nunez will take over at third base and bat seventh against right-hander Bartolo Colon.

