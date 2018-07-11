Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out of lineup Wednesday
Devers will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale against the Rangers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers has gone 2-for-14 with one RBI and four walks in his last four starts. In his place, Eduardo Nunez will take over at third base and bat seventh against right-hander Bartolo Colon.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers grand slam among five hits•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits 13th home run•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Three hits Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts solo shot Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Launches 11th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...