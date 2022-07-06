Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Devers won't start Wednesday against the Rays while tending to a "little bit" of right hamstring soreness and back tightness, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

When Devers sat out Tuesday's 8-4 loss, the prevailing thought was that he was receiving a routine maintenance day after starting each of Boston's previous 10 contests. However, Cora clarified Wednesday that the 25-year-old is banged up with multiple minor injuries, though none appear significant enough to result in a trip to the 10-day injured list. Christian Arroyo will fill in at third base Wednesday in place of Devers, who could be ready to go for Thursday's series opener with the Yankees.