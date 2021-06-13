Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was also caught stealing a base.

Devers was heavily involved in the Red Sox's offensive output in this game, as he participated directly in the team's two runs. The third baseman now has 49 RBI on the season but was caught off guard on the basepaths regularly, getting caught while stealing once and getting picked off once as well. The five-year veteran currently ranks second in the American League in RBI, only behind Vladimir Guerrero, who has 52.