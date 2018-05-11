Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Rare day off against Blue Jays
Devers is not in Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers will get a breather following 12 straight starts, during which he's hit .255/.269/.471 with three home runs, five RBI and 16 strikeouts. Eduardo Nunez will man third base in his place while Brock Holt gets a start at second. Expect Devers back in the lineup Saturday.
