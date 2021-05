Devers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Saturday's 9-0 win versus the Angels.

The 24-year-old delivered a solo shot during the seventh inning and scored earlier in the contest on a double from Bobby Dalbec. Devers has a .279/.356/.571 slash line with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, 31 RBI and 25 runs through 38 games.