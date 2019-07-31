Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reaches top of AL

Devers went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays.

Devers walked off the field Tuesday with a .332 batting average, tying him for the AL lead with the Yankees' DJ LeMahieu. The 22-year-old third baseman is enjoying a breakout campaign and shows no signs of letting up. Since the beginning of May, Devers is slashing .344/.383/.647 over 75 games.