Devers was not optioned back to the minors as a corresponding move to the Eduardo Nunez trade, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

The expectation was that the highly-touted prospect would head back to Triple-A Pawtucket to develop further now that another third baseman is in Boston, but the Red Sox opted to send Deven Marrero back to the PawSox instead. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Nunez will play regularly upon his arrival to the team, and given the Red Sox roster construction, it seems like he'd be a logical choice to man third base moving forward. This would likely force Devers to hit the bench more often than not, although there is an opportunity for the 20-year-old to act as the designated hitter given Mitch Moreland's struggles at the dish as well as the team's newfound willingness to deploy Hanley Ramirez at first base. Nonetheless, it's unlikely that Devers would still be in the majors if he were just going to ride the pine on a daily basis, although his stock for this season seems to have taken a hit by this acquisition regardless.