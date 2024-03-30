Devers (shoulder) isn't in the Red Sox's lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Left shoulder soreness caused Devers to be scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's contest, and the issue is apparently severe enough to keep him from playing again Saturday. Pablo Reyes will start at third base and bat eighth while Devers recovers.
