Devers went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Monday's 11-5 win over the White Sox.

Devers kept the line moving in the first two innings and assisted in chasing Lucas Giolito early by scoring twice. The solid start to the 2021 season continues for Devers as he is now batting .271 with 15 RBI through 16 games. The 24-year-old is also drawing a walk on an impressive 11.6 percent of plate appearances this year.