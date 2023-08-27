Devers was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent right wrist injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Though Boston listed Devers in its initial lineup for the series finale, he'll end up getting a day to heal up after he was struck in the wrist by a pitch during the eighth inning of Saturday's 8-5 win. Devers was able to finish the contest but may be dealing with some swelling or soreness in the wrist a day later. Luis Urias will cover third base in Devers' stead Sunday.