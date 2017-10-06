Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sits against Dallas Keuchel
Devers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Devers will retreat to the bench as manager John Farrell elects to go with Deven Marrero at third base due to southpaw Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for Houston. During Game 1 on Thursday, Devers went 0-for-3 with one RBI and two strikeouts.
