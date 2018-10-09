Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sits against Sabathia in Game 4
Devers is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Despite going 2-for-6 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's Game 3 victory, Devers will give way to Eduardo Nunez at the hot corner Tuesday with lefty CC Sabathia toeing the rubber for the Yankees. The youngster hit .240/.298/.433 with 21 homers through 121 games this season and will likely be one of manager Alex Cora's first players off the bench.
