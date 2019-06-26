Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sizzles out of two hole

Devers went 4-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

With Andrew Benintendi (undisclosed) sitting out, Devers occupied the two hole for just the third time all season and turned in a huge performance. He's now hitting .300 with an .870 OPS in June, which includes 12 extra-base hits in 22 games. He'll get another turn as the No. 2 hitter in the series finale Wednesday while Benintendi remains on the bench.