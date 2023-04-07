Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and second run scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

Devers had gone 13 plate appearances without recording a hit before his fourth-inning solo shot snapped the string of futility. The homer was his second of the season. Aside from that hitless valley, Devers has been productive at the dish, going 10-for-31 with three doubles, two homers and four RBI while scoring seven runs in seven contests.