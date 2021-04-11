Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

After recording only two hits in 19 at-bats through his first five starts of the season, Devers has been able to get back on track in Baltimore. Through the first two games of the series, Devers has slugged a pair of home runs while reaching base six times in total. He'll have a good opportunity to keep the momentum going Sunday versus Orioles starter Jorge Lopez. Per Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican, Devers is 2-for-2 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his three career plate appearances versus Lopez.