Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Still sidelined Sunday

Devers (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against Toronto, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Devers left Wednesday's game with hamstring tightness and hasn't started since, though he did appear off the bench in each of the last two games, so his return to the lineup doesn't appear to be far off. Brock Holt will start at third base.

