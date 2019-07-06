Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Swats fourth homer in four games

Devers went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over Detroit.

Devers delivered a two-run shot in the second inning, giving him four homers over the last four games. He's been putting on a hitting clinic the last two months. Since May 3, the night he hit his first home run of the season, the 22-year-old third baseman is slashing .350/.388/.655 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 51 RBI and 51 runs scored over 53 games.