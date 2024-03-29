Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Thursday's 6-4 victory versus Seattle.

Devers put Boston's first runs of the season on the board in the third inning with his 400-foot, two-run homer off Mariners ace Luis Castillo. The third baseman is off to a strong start to the campaign as he seeks to build upon the 33-homer, 100-RBI performance he posted last year. Devers is one of the most reliable third basemen in fantasy after averaging 33 long balls, 100 RBI and 150 games played over the past three campaigns.