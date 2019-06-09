Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Takes seat against lefty

Devers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Devers' red-hot run at the plate has finally come to an end this weekend, as the third baseman has gone hitless in 12 plate appearances while striking out five times in the first three games of the series. With the Red Sox facing a tough lefty (Blake Snell) in the series finale, Devers will retreat to the bench while Eduardo Nunez picks up a start at the hot corner.