Devers is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

After kicking off his big-league career with four multi-hit performances in his first seven games, Devers has fallen into a slump over the past week, going 3-for-19 in his subsequent five starts. Devers doesn't look to be in much danger of losing his everyday role just yet, but the recent returns of Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramirez from injury -- as well as the trade-deadline pickup of utility infielder Eduardo Nunez --will afford manager John Farrell more flexibility with his lineups if the rookie is unable to right the ship.